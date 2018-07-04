Thousands celebrate Independence Day at “Festival of the Lakes”

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Sparkling waters in Henderson County met the sunrise Wednesday morning for a day full of celebrations.

“It’s kind of a Henderson County tradition,” festival attendee Matthew Sanders said.

Hundreds of people gathered in Lexington for the annual Festival of the Lakes.

Chairman Andy Anderson says he looks forward to the festival every year.

“This is the biggest day for the city in the year,” he said. “It’s our flagship event.”

This year, attractions include kayak racing, live music and zip lining, along with one of the most popular, the barbecue cooking contest.

“I’m a naturally competitive guy, so it’s just one more way to compete,” competitor Tracey Salmon said.

Salmon says his catering business took home first place last year.

“Most of us guys are just doing it for the bragging rights and the trophies,” he said.

Some families say the festival brings people of all backgrounds together to celebrate.

“It’s a sense of family, community and all coming together to enjoy the great recreational opportunities here in Lexington,” attendee Diane McQuire said.

And while many enjoy a fun day out on the lake, some say the real fun starts at night.

“The fireworks show later on in the evening is just a cool event,” Anderson said.

Organizers say it’s a way to give back while showcasing the city.

“All of it tied together is part of our community pride, and just something I think the community is proud of,” Anderson said.

Another popular attraction was the Miss Festival of the Lakes beauty pageant

Organizers say some of the money raised this year at the festival will benefit the Frances Halbrook Hensley Animal Shelter.