1 dead after tree falls on parked car at Pickwick Landing State Park

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a tree fell on a car parked at Pickwick Landing State Park during Wednesday night’s storms.

Hardin County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Agency Director Melvin Martin says the fire department responded to the park just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to assist Pickwick Landing State Park officials.

Martin says one person was trapped inside the vehicle after a tree fell on the car. The person in the car was taken to a Corinth hospital by ambulance, where they died from their injuries, Martin said.

The person in the vehicle has not been identified.