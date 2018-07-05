Ballpark at Jackson prepares for Fourth of July celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friends, food and fireworks — that’s what representatives with The Ballpark at Jackson say guests can expect Wednesday at the Generals’ game.

“The phones have been ringing off the hook. The Fourth of July is normally our biggest day of the year at the baseball stadium,” said Nick Hall, general manager of the Jackson Generals.

Ballpark representatives say they expect four to five thousand fans to celebrate their Fourth of July there.

“Fourth of July is always historically one of our biggest promotions, because what screams America more than baseball and blowing stuff up?” Hall said.

Hall says the fireworks show will be bigger and more extravagant than their weekly display. He also says the players will be wearing limited edition red, white and blue hats, and he urges people to show their spirit.

“Feel free to come decked out in your red, white and blue,” Hall said. “We’ll have a real good night with it tonight.”

The grounds crew has been hard at work, creating a flag on the field in a way they say has never been done before.

“As you can see behind me, we’re working on the flag in the field. We had a couple ideas for it, but we went with this one because it’s more unique,” grounds crew member Alan Rickman said.

They say they also spent hours painting a 1776 mural behind home plate.

“It’s really coming together, and I really think it will enhance the guest experience,” Rickman said.

Crew members say get there early to see the finished product before it’s gone.

“I’m very excited about it, because we spend many hours out here, and it’s just nice to see it all pay off and everybody see it,” Rickman said.

Hall says tickets for the game are still available, and they plan on shooting fireworks again at the game this coming Saturday.