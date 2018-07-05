Former Madison Co. employees charged with theft, misconduct

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two former Madison County employees are now facing charges after alleged thefts.

According to a news release, Eric Skinner and Donna Williams were indicted by a Madison County grand jury on charges of theft over $1,000 and official misconduct.

The release says the Tennessee Comptroller’s office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were notified by the Madison County Finance Department of alleged financial misconduct within the office.

Williams is a former accounts payable clerk for the Finance Department. Skinner is a former facilities maintenance supervisor.

The release says Williams and Skinner received county funds through an unauthorized landscaping project. Williams is accused of falsifying two invoices and cashing two county checks for $6,075.

Williams is also accused of paying Skinner about $1,800 for allowing her to receive the funds from the county’s Maintenance Department budget, according to the release. Williams is accused of keeping the remaining $4,275.

Skinner resigned from his position in December, admitting to his involvement and paying back the county $1,800 when he resigned.

Williams is also accusing of using the county’s credit card to make 12 payments on her cable bill, totaling more than $2,200, according to the release.

The release says she paid the county $1,076 with money orders, but still owes more than $5,400.

She was fired from her position in September.