Golfers celebrate Fourth of July at Milan tournament

MILAN, Tenn. — Some West Tennesseans did not let the heat keep them inside this Fourth of July.

Golfers at the Milan Golf and Country Club came out for the Fourth of July club scramble, which they say they hold every year.

Around 100 participants hopped in their golf carts for the 18-hole tournament.

The president of the club says the friendly competition is the perfect way to spend Independence Day.

“It’s getting you outside. It’s getting you to spend some time with friends, with other members of the club, so I think it’s just a great time to get together and celebrate the holiday,” club president Bruce Nivens said.

Originally from Canada, Nivens says the Fourth of July is special to him because he became an American citizen 13 years ago.