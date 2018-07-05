Hardin Co. woman, pregnant with twins, in critical condition after drive-by shooting

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after police say shots rang out Wednesday night at a convenience store in Hardin County.

Neighbors are searching for answers, hours after shots rang out at Dodge’s Chicken Store in Savannah.

Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts says the woman was injured in a drive-by shooting just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

He says at least one suspect shot into a vehicle parked at the store.

“There’s more and more people getting in trouble around here,” said Sheila Franks, who lives nearby. “More and more drugs are coming this way, that’s what’s scary.”

Investigators say the woman was rushed to a hospital.

“She was taken in critical condition,” Chief Pitts said.

Family members are identifying the victim as 23-year-old Haley Smith.

The victim’s mother says Haley is almost five months pregnant and expecting twins.

Investigators say Lakeevan Barnes, 27, is now charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting, but officers are still searching for two persons of interest and a blue Mercury Grand Marquis.

“Right now, the focus of the investigation is to find them,” Chief Pitts said. “We did recover the gold Santa Fe early this morning.”

Barnes is currently being held without bond. Chief Pitts says he could face additional charges.

Family members say the victim was in surgery Thursday morning at a Memphis hospital.

They say her babies are expected to be OK, but there was no word on her condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Savannah Police Department at 731-925-4989.