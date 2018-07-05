Jackson announced grand prize winner of 2018 Tennessee Dog Park Dash

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians may no longer have to hound the city for a dog park.

It was announced Thursday that Jackson is the grand prize winner of the 2018 Tennessee Dog Park Dash, granting them $100,000 provided by the Boyd Foundation.

“So now Sarge maybe has somebody to play with up here on the hill,” said Jason Compton, president of the Jackson Generals.

Representatives say this new dog park will be located in the 10 acre space behind the right field wall at the Ballpark at Jackson.

“There’s going to be some clearing done, but also a lot of these trees will be left to provide natural shade and everything else for the dog park,” Compton said.

Compton says there will be something for everyone.

“There’s going to be a large dog area of the park, and there’s a proposed small dog area of the park, so we can keep the two separate,” Compton said, “so both can have fun and not have to worry about each other.”

Organizers say you may be able to teach your old dog new tricks on agility equipment.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to host some agility competitions, and that’s where tying in the stadium by using our concession facilities and restroom facilities for those competitions just makes perfect sense,” said Compton.

“It will also be a boost for the economy, because of the people that will now stop in Jackson; those 45,000 cars a day that drive by the park,” said Mandy White, senior vice president of economic development with the Jackson Chamber.

“There’s so many vehicles traveling with pets, and they’re looking for places just to stop and let their pets out and stretch their legs a little bit as their traveling,” Compton said.

Compton says guests will also be able to catch some of the game alongside their best friend.

“So it’s going to be bark in the park every night,” said Compton, “which will make the Ballpark at Jackson the most pet friendly baseball stadium in the entire country.”

36 other communities across the state won $25,000 dog park grants, including Bolivar, Decatur County, and Humboldt, with a total of $1 million awarded.

Representatives say once the funds are received, they plan to begin construction as soon as possible.