Jackson wins $100K grand prize for Dog Park Dash grant program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Boyd Foundation announced on Thursday the winners of the 2018 Tennessee Dog Park Dash grant program.

Jackson has won the grand prize contest. The city will be awarded a $100,000 grant toward an off-leash dog park.

Thirty-six other communities across the state will win a $25,000 grant, totaling $1 million in funds provided by The Boyd Foundation, according to a news release.

Jackson was selected as the grand prize winner because of the overall vision for and potential impact of its proposed dog park, according to the release. The community also organized a number of pet fundraisers and local events, while encouraging citizens, businesses and leaders to showcase pet pride on social media.

The winning communities for the 2018 Tennessee Dog Park Dash grant are:

West Tennessee: Bolivar, Brownsville, Camden, Decatur County, Dyersburg, Henderson, Humboldt, Lakeland, McKenzie, Memphis, Milan and Pickwick

Middle Tennessee: Gallatin, Lawrenceburg, Lewisburg, Manchester, McMinnville, Mount Pleasant, Murfreesboro, Spring Hill and White House

East Tennessee: Athens, Bristol, Chattanooga, Cleveland, Crossville, Erwin, Greeneville, Jonesborough, Kingsport, Kingston, Morristown, Rogersville, Spring City, Union County, and Jefferson County

The program received 50 applications, from Tennessee towns with a few thousand residents to urban hubs with populations of more than 100,000.