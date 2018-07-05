Jerry Max Copeland
Jerry Max Copeland, age 75 of Murfreesboro died June 30, 2018. Mr. Copeland was born in Highland Park, MI and was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Neal Copeland; sister, Norma Madding; parents, Mason and Grace McBee Copeland. He was a member of Dilton Church of Christ and retired Insurance District Manager with United Insurance Company.
Mr. Copeland is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Holmes Copeland; son, Chris Copeland and companion Chandra Brannigan of Murfreesboro; daughter-in-law; DeAnna Copeland of Jackson, TN.; grandchildren, Darren Copeland and wife Natalie of Jackson, Krysti Fox of Murfreesboro, Heather Copeland and companion Jonathan Williams of Murfreesboro; mother of Krysti, and Heather; Phyllys Tracey of Murfreesboro; great-grandchildren, Walker, Cohen, Kitryna, Ernest, and Hunter.
Visitation will be 4PM until 8PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel and 4PM until 7PM Wednesday at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden, TN. Funeral service will be 11 AM Thursday at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden, TN. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson. www.bowlinfuneralhome.comwww.woodfinchapel.com
Attachments area