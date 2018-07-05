



Jerry Max Copeland, age 75 of Murfreesboro died June 30, 2018. Mr. Copeland was born in Highland Park, MI and was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Neal Copeland; sister, Norma Madding; parents, Mason and Grace McBee Copeland. He was a member of Dilton Church of Christ and retired Insurance District Manager with United Insurance Company.

Mr. Copeland is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Holmes Copeland; son, Chris Copeland and companion Chandra Brannigan of Murfreesboro; daughter-in-law; DeAnna Copeland of Jackson, TN.; grandchildren, Darren Copeland and wife Natalie of Jackson, Krysti Fox of Murfreesboro, Heather Copeland and companion Jonathan Williams of Murfreesboro ; mother of Krysti, and Heather; Phyllys Tracey of Murfreesboro; great-grandchildren, Walker, Cohen, Kitryna, Ernest, and Hunter.



