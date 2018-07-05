Man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI in Carroll Co. crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A 23-year-old man is charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after a wreck Tuesday near McLemoresville.

Creighton Cockrill, of McLemoresville, is currently in custody at the Carroll County jail after the crash on U.S. 70A/State Route 77, according to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Cockrill is charged with DUI third offense, according to the report.

The report says 64-year-old Sara Aylor, of McLemoresville, died after the Chevrolet pickup she was a passenger in was hit by Cockrill’s truck.

According to the report, Aylor and 65-year-old George Aylor, both of McLemorsville, were eastbound on U.S. 70A near Clay Farm Road. Cockrill reportedly failed to yield to Aylor’s vehicle, hitting the truck and causing it to roll.