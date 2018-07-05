Miserably Hot And Muggy Today

Weather Update–

Clouds have cleared once again just in time for sunrise this morning. Temperatures will rise through the 80s quickly and into the 90s through midday. heat index values will be in the 105 to 110 degree range again this afternoon. As the potent mid level high pressure that has baked the eastern US over the last several days weakens, falling heights around the periphery of the ridge may give way to more thunderstorms again this afternoon. Very similar to what happened yesterday. Though like yesterday, any rain is welcome considering how hot it will be during the warmest part of the afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon and evening until 8:00 PM.

