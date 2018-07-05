Mugshots : Madison County : 7/03/18 – 7/05/18 July 5, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/24Carmel Salem Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24Robert Magill Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24Angelicia Anderson Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24Anthony Tipler Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24Antonia Bullock DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24Brandon Westphal Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24Christopher Taylor Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24Damion Patmon Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24Dan Washington Violation of probation, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24Devontae Ward Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24Dewayne McDaniel Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24Eric England Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24Erick Blankenship Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24Jaylan Tucker Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24Jonique Merriweather Aggravated assault, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24Joshua Haynes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24Justin Fason Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24Justin Rodgers Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24Kutisha Sharpe Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24Marcus Garrett DUI, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24Michael Rhodes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24Nicholas Wolfe Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24Travis Byars Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24Willie Smith Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/03/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/05/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore