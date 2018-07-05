Mugshots : Madison County : 7/03/18 – 7/05/18

1/24 Carmel Salem Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/24 Robert Magill Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/24 Angelicia Anderson Failure to appear, violation of probation

4/24 Anthony Tipler Failure to appear



5/24 Antonia Bullock DUI

6/24 Brandon Westphal Violation of community corrections

7/24 Christopher Taylor Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/24 Damion Patmon Violation of community corrections



9/24 Dan Washington Violation of probation, public intoxication

10/24 Devontae Ward Schedule VI drug violations

11/24 Dewayne McDaniel Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/24 Eric England Violation of probation



13/24 Erick Blankenship Possession of methamphetamine

14/24 Jaylan Tucker Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest

15/24 Jonique Merriweather Aggravated assault, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, resisting stop/arrest

16/24 Joshua Haynes Failure to appear



17/24 Justin Fason Aggravated assault

18/24 Justin Rodgers Failure to appear

19/24 Kutisha Sharpe Contempt of court

20/24 Marcus Garrett DUI, open container law



21/24 Michael Rhodes Failure to appear

22/24 Nicholas Wolfe Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/24 Travis Byars Violation of probation

24/24 Willie Smith Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/03/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/05/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.