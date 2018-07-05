Police search for 3 suspects in connection with Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Savannah police said they are looking for three suspects in connection with a shooting on the Fourth of July. Officers said they could be armed and dangerous.

Savannah police said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Dodge’s Chicken Store in Savannah.

Officers said one person was shot and in critical condition.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News does not know the circumstances of the shooting or if officers have any suspect information.

Police said the shooting is under investigation.