Raymond G. “Ray” Hanks

Raymond G. “Ray” Hanks, age 70 of Cottage Grove, TN passed away Monday, July 2, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Raymond G. Hanks was born January 23, 1948 in Aurora, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents: Carver and Florence Gerding Hanks; his biological mother, Deloris Satterfield, a son, William Scott Hanks, and a sister, Barbara Crabtree.

Mr. Hanks is survived by his wife, Joy VanCleve Hanks of Cottage Grove whom he married on December 3, 1966; a daughter, Michelle Popdan of Spencer, IN; a son, Mickey Hanks of Yorkville, IL; four grandchildren: Joshua Hanks, Steven Popdan, Matthew Cruz, and Myranda Gillette; four great grandchildren; a sister, Pat Hall of Aurora, IL; and two brothers: Robert McMurren and Richard Satterfield, both of Aurora, IL.

Ray retired as an HVAC from Aurora, IL school district 129.