Scattered Thunderstorms Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, July 5th

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. for all of West Tennessee with temperatures continuing to feel like the triple digits until then. We’ll see scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening, and while the overall risk for severe weather is low, one or two thunderstorms may still produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds. Stay weather aware!

TONIGHT

Scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight, with the wet weather dissipating by 3 a.m. Friday. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise Friday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Friday under partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. Those storms will be likeliest during the afternoon and evening hours. The overall risk for severe weather is still low but some thunderstorms may still produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts at times, so stay weather aware! This will be associated with a cold front that will start the weekend off with cooler and less humid weather! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

