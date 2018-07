This week’s concert at The Amp rescheduled

JACKSON, Tenn.– One summer event that was set for this Friday night has been rescheduled.

Organizers have rescheduled Friday’s concert at The Amp at the West Tennessee Farmer’s Market.

This week’s scheduled artist was Caleb Minter. That concert has been rescheduled for Friday, July 20, still scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Officials said this week’s show has been postponed due to the possibility of rain Friday night.