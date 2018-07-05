Thurman “Pee Wee” Sowell

Pee Wee was a retired Law Enforcement Officer. He began his career in 1964 at the age of 32 as an elected Constable of the 4th District of McNairy County. He later became the Town Marshall of Stantonville where he worked closely with Buford Pusser until 1970. Pee Wee worked as a McNairy County Deputy Sheriff from 1970 until 1973, and for the City of Selmer Police Department from 1973 until February 1999, retiring as a Sergeant.

During his term at the Selmer Police Department, he joined the Mid-South K9 Team. His first partner was a German Shepherd called Buford, named in honor of the famous Sheriff Buford Pusser. After his dog Buford retired, he was followed by a Belgian Malinois dog named Faruck. At the fourth annual Mid-South K9 Seminar in Tupelo, MS, Pee Wee was awarded “Best Overall Team” out of 25 teams. He received many certificates and awards during his years of service.

From 1999 until 2015, Pee Wee worked for the Bethel Springs Police Department retiring as Chief of Police. From 1998 until the present, Pee Wee served as Constable of the 4th District having served four consecutive terms that would have ended in August of 2018. Upon his retirement from the Bethel Springs Police Department, Main Street of Bethel Springs was officially recognized in dedication to Pee Wee in honor of his 50 plus years of law enforcement service.

Pee Wee was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police from 1986 until 2018. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, Past Master of Selmer Free & Accepted Masons Lodge #743, and a member of Bethel Springs Church of Christ. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife Katie Sowell; a son, Michael Sowell; a daughter, Phyllis Hysmith; step-son, Ray Johnson; two brothers, Fred Sowell and Richard Sowell; two sisters, Freda Holley and Nellie Sue Williams. A host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services held on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer with Dan W. Eubanks, Guy Buck, Robert Lee and Jimmy Weaver officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites and Military Honors followed in the West Shiloh Cemetery at Stantonville, Tennessee.

Visitation at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer beginning July 5, 2018 at 5:00 PM.