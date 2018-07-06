1 injured in Humboldt shooting

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting at a Humboldt home that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting took place just after 6 a.m. at a residence in the 1500 block of North 25th Avenue, according to the Humboldt Police Department.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to a Memphis hospital with injuries that reportedly are not life threatening, according to police.

Police say no one is in custody and there is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Humboldt police at 731-784-1322.