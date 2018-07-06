Children in Jackson compete in Summer Youth Olympics

JACKSON, Tenn. — Children in Jackson had some friendly competition Friday.

The annual, city-wide Summer Youth Olympics was held at the Oman Arena.

Junior athletes from across the city came together to participate in the yearly event, getting plenty of exercise as they competed for first place.

“We have our new Olympic winner that will get a first place trophy. But all the kids will get ribbons today,” program coordinator Debra Williamson-Easley said.

This was the 18th year for the Summer Youth Olympics competition.