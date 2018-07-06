Dispute between neighbors in Carroll County turns deadly

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was trimming weeds Friday morning in his backyard in Yuma when he was shot and killed.

Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson says they have a man in custody.

“We have identified who it was that fired the shot, and he is at our facility now being talked to by the TBI,” he said.

Jerry Wooley lives next door. He says after gunshots were fired, the alleged shooter asked him to call 911.

“I was in the bed asleep, and I heard a gunshot, and I got up and pulled the curtain back, and I saw the person that had done the shooting had the shotgun leveled, and he shot again,” Wooley said. “And I got my gun and came out, and there was a guy laying on the ground, and the other guy was standing over him.”

Sheriff Dickson said the victim and the alleged shooter have been in a property dispute for years now, even going to court at one point.

“Over land disputes, just suing and going to court and such as that,” Wooley said.

Sheriff Dickson says this is an ongoing investigation. “We’ll have more information to release later, and the TBI is actually working the case.”

Neighbors who gathered at the scene say they are sad a life has been lost. “I think it was a waste, myself. It went too far. Two people arguing and it went too far,” Wooley said.