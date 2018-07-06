Humboldt man arrested after allegedly selling meth from motel

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs from a motel room.

Lucas Thornton, 32, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to a release from the 28th Judicial Drug Task Force.

He was arrested on a warrant after agents searched the room he was renting at the Tennessee Motel on Highway 45 near Fruitland.

Investigators found just under a quarter pound of meth in the room, along with several hundred dollars and two guns, according to the release.

Thornton is currently being held at the Gibson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.