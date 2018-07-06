Local children’s summer camp

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local summer children’s camp is seeing the fruits and vegetables of their labor.

The Westwood Recreation Center Day Camp has spent the past five weeks growing a garden.

Students do it all, from planting the seeds, watering the soil and then harvesting the plants.

Friday, they picked the greens that they would then get to eat later.

Gwendolyn Whitelaw, Commit To Health coordinator, says they hope the students take what they learn home and use it there.

“We figured if the children here at the summer camp, through this program, commit to health they will learn how to eat healthy, how to read labels,” Whitehall said.

Whitehall says the students will get to keep gardening during the school year and grow different fruits and vegetables throughout the year.