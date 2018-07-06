Local students spend summer learning job skills, earning pay

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of Jackson-Madison County students isn’t vacationing this summer but learning job skills instead.

“We basically clean, dust mop, wipe off tables, take out the trash, clean windows,” Johnny Taylor, a student worker, said.

For the past five weeks, students have worked to help get Early College High ready for the next school year.

Taylor says his parents inspired him to get this job. “‘Cause I seen my mom and dad go out and work, so I just said ‘why not,'” he said.

This program is part of the Workforce Investment Act. The legislation helps people with disabilities get jobs.

“For a lot of them it would be hard to find jobs, and this opens a door for them to come in and see what it’s like to go through a normal day of working,” Delvechio Love, a special education assistant, said.

But it’s not just sweeping and mopping these students are doing. They’re going classroom to classroom taking out all of the desks, chairs and other furniture so the custodians can come in and wax the floors.

Geraldine Copeland has been helping with the program for the past 10 years. She says these students are recommended by their teachers and principals for the job.

“I have a heart for these children. I love these children,” Copeland said. “I love teaching them job skills, job training and how to work well with other individuals.”

The students come from all over Jackson and Madison County. They get paid $7.25 an hour, and Taylor says he’s not spending a penny.

“I save all of it,” Taylor said. “I put it all in the bank. I don’t touch it. I just throw it all in the bank.”

Next week is their last week of work.