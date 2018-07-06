Man attacked by bison at Land Between the Lakes

LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man who entered the bison enclosure in a national recreation area straddling Kentucky and Tennessee was attacked.

Land Between the Lakes spokesman Chris Joyner tells news outlets that the man approached the bison after illegally entering the enclosure and was rammed Wednesday night. The man was at the South Bison Range, which has no driving trails.

Staff member and passers-by witnessed the attack and were able to pull the man from the enclosure. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he’s in stable condition. The exact nature of his injuries is unknown.

Joyner says the wildlife at Land Between the Lakes should never be approached. Bison tend to be more aggressive at this time of the year to protect their calves.