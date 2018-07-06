Mugshots : Madison County : 7/05/18 – 7/06/18 July 6, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/11Donna Williams Theft over $1,000, official misconduct Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Eric Johnson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Laqunta Thomas Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Carlium Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Antonio Atkins Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Jalonni Sorrell Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11James Kerr Aggravated assault, arson, convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11James Woods Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Joe Cole Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Terrance Arnold Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Veronica Blair Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/06/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore