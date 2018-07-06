Mugshots : Madison County : 7/05/18 – 7/06/18

1/11 Donna Williams Theft over $1,000, official misconduct

2/11 Eric Johnson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/11 Laqunta Thomas Failure to appear

4/11 Carlium Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/11 Antonio Atkins Simple domestic assault

6/11 Jalonni Sorrell Simple domestic assault, vandalism

7/11 James Kerr Aggravated assault, arson, convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

8/11 James Woods Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/11 Joe Cole Violation of probation

10/11 Terrance Arnold Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/11 Veronica Blair Failure to appear























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/06/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.