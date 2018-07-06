Officials confirm suspect in custody following shooting in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn.–Officials have confirmed to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News a shooting that happened in Trenton on Friday evening.

Investigators said officers chased the suspect into Weakley County where they say there was a stand off resulting in the capture of the suspect. Officials said that person was transported back to Trenton and is being held there. There is no immediate word on if there were any injuries as a result of the shooting.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and on line for more updates.