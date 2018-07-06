Over 1,900 Gibson Electric Membership Corporation members without power

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 1,900 Gibson Electric Membership Corporation members are without power after Friday afternoon storms.

According to the utility provider, the thunderstorms have caused outages for 1,945 members’ homes and businesses in the southern part of the cooperative’s service area.

There are currently 10 outage locations scattered throughout Gibson and Crockett counties.

Members can report an outage by calling Gibson EMC’s Outage Hotline at 1-800-977-4076 or by using the free “Gibson EMC” mobile app.

Members can track outages in real-time through the co-op’s website at http://outagemap.gibsonemc.com/ or through the mobile app.

Gibson EMC also provides outage updates through its Gibson EMC Facebook page.