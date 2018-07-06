Scattered Storms, Cooler this Weekend

Weather Update – 3:40 p.m. – Friday, July 6th

Showers and thunderstorms are moving through West Tennessee again today bringing damaging winds and even hail to some spots. Stay weather aware this evening, as some roads may still be flooded from heavy rain that we’ve already had. Remember to never drive through a flooded road and to avoid them at all costs to reach your destination safely!

TONIGHT

Rain will dissipate after sunset with only a slight chance for rain after midnight. Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday morning, but temperatures will be cooler tomorrow afternoon than they were today.

The cold front coming through now is now forecast to stop its progress southward a bit farther north, so we won’t get as much of a drop in humidity or in the early morning temperatures as previously thought. However, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, temperatures will only reach highs in the middle 80s tomorrow. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the chance for showers and thunderstorms this weekend, and stay with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

