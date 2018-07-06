Scattered Strong Storms Friday

Weather Update – 7:50 a.m. – Friday, July 6th

Reports of thunderstorm wind damage continued to come in overnight. In Madison County, East Jackson along highway 412, numerous trees are reported down overnight as well as some telephone poles. Multiple trees and power lines have been reported down along Highway 45 in Gibson County in Trenton. Large hail was reported in the Milan and Three Way areas as well. A tree was reported down over the power lines at the intersection of Highway 22 and Hico Road in Carroll County in Huntington. Sporadic reports of damage will likely add to the existing reports as authorities locate more damage through the morning.

Starting off dry early Friday

However, another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again on Friday under partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. Those storms will be likeliest during the afternoon and evening hours though there’s still that chance for rain in the morning as well.

The overall risk for severe weather is still low but some thunderstorms may still produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts at times, so stay weather aware! This will be associated with a cold front that will start the weekend off with cooler and less humid weather! Temperatures are expected to start out in the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday mornings with high temperatures below 86°F. We won’t be completely rain-free though, so watch WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

