Strong storms knock down trees, power lines in Gibson County

TRENTON, Tenn. — Strong storms knocked down trees and power lines Thursday night in Gibson County, leaving thousands of people in the dark.

“It’s been a long night,” Mark Graves, of Trenton, said.

Crews worked to restore power Friday in Trenton. Graves said he lost electricity around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when a tree fell next to his house on Lyndale Street, taking down power lines with it.

“We were very fortunate neither house got hit and everybody’s OK,” Graves said. “Once again, the Lord blessed us.”

Gibson County Emergency Management Agency Director Rickey Graves said the storms blew up quickly. “A lot of trees, a lot of limbs down,” he said. “Had quite a few power outages.”

At one point Thursday night, Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reported more than 2,500 power outages.

A limb fell on power lines along College Street in Trenton. Rickey Graves said the storm also knocked down power lines at the intersection of West 3rd Street and Factory Street. “This just proves that it doesn’t take a tornado to do damage,” Rickey Graves said.

The EMA director said they did not have any reports of injuries or structure damage.

Utility crews worked through the night to restore power. “It’s a mess,” Mark Graves said. “It’s going to take a little while to clean up.”