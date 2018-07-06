Trenton Police need your help finding two suspects

TRENTON, Tenn.–The Trenton Police Department is asking for your help to find two suspects in connection with a homicide on Memorial Day weekend.

That killed 21-year-old Marlon Anderson. There are two suspects already in custody who are charged with attempted first-degree murder among other charges.

Investigators say there are two additional suspects not in custody both are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Thirty-one-year old Atovise Cunningham of Milan and 23-year-old Charles Crawford of Humboldt.

If you have information about Cunningham or Crawford call the Trenton Police Department, call 731-855-1413.