Trenton police seek 2 suspects in deadly Memorial Day weekend shooting

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Trenton Police Department is asking for help in finding two suspects in connection with a homicide.

The suspects are charged in connection with a Memorial Day weekend shooting that killed 21-year-old Marlon Anderson, according to the Trenton Police Department.

There are two suspects already in custody.

James Hyde, 38, of Trenton, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

Cornelius Pledge, 21, of Humboldt, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

There are two suspects not in custody. Both are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Atovise Cunningham, 31, of Milan, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and aggravated assault.

Charles Crawford, 23, of Humboldt, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

Pledge was in custody at the Gibson County Correctional Complex at the time of the indictments. Hyde was arrested July 3 by the Trenton Police Department with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Both Pledge and Hyde are being held without bond at the Gibson County Correctional Complex.

Anyone with information about Cunningham or Crawford is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at 731-855-1413.