Fundraiser for Lexington teen drowning victim

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The chicken was cooking and the grill was smoking Saturday afternoon in Lexington.

“It’s really good. The potato salad and slaw is good, and the chicken is real tasty,” said Mattie Jamison, fundraiser attendee.

“We put baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad with bread,” listed event organizer, Aloysius Thomas.

All of these plates being served to support the Spann family. 15 year old Tyler Spann drowned in the Gulf of Mexico last month, while on vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida.

“We like to think that everyone looks out for each other, so in times like this when tragedy hits, it’s just good for the community to come together to show support for one another,” Thomas said.

This fundraiser was hosted by St. John’s Lodge #43 along with the Lexington High School football team. Spann was a rising sophomore on the football, basketball, and track teams.

“He was a friendly kid, a little bit shy, but people around his age, everybody loved him,” said Kimmy Spann, Tyler’s dad.

Each plate was ten dollars. Organizers say they are hoping to raise about five thousand dollars from the event.

“Sometime or another everybody needs help,” Jamison said.

“All the donations, all the food, all the phone calls, all the text messages, just everything,” Spann said, “I just want to thank everybody from the bottom of our hearts.”

Tyler’s dad says the house feels empty without his son around, but is comforted by the support of the community.

“It’s just still a shock to me and his mom that he’s gone, but I know the Lord had other plans for him,” said Spann.

The Spann family says they have started a scholarship fund in Tyler’s honor, that will be awarded to one of his classmates and go toward college tuition. If you are interested in giving to the cause, you can do so at any First Bank in Tennessee.