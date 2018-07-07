Lane College mourns the loss of Professor Amy Harris

JACKSON, Tenn — Lane College mourns the loss of one their professors.

Lane College officials say Professor Amy Harris was a beloved and respected member of their family. In a press release sent out Saturday, Dr. Logan Hampton said “Inside the classroom, professor Harris was known as a stern, but fair educator who loved her students like they were her own. While the Lane College family feels the hurt and loss, we are comforted knowing that professor Harris has moved on to be with our Father, Lord and Savior in eternal life,”

Any condolences may be sent to Arrington funeral home, 148 w. University Parkway, Jackson, Tennessee, 38305.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8 at Aldersgate United Methodist church, 1050 North Parkway, Jackson, Tennessee, with funeral services at 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 9 at Aldersgate United Methodist church.