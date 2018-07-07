Local cities win “Dog Park Dash”

This year alone, Randy Boyd’s foundation has given away 37 dog park grants. The city of Henderson held their check presentation today at City Hall. Henderson won a $25 thousand dog park dash grant. Boyd says he and his wife have been blessed by pets, and this is their way to give back.

“This particular park is very special because they are naming it in honor of a lady who passed away recently and she was very passionate about dogs and about the idea of a dog park. So this one has special significance because they are going to name the dog park after this person,” said Randy Boyd.

Other surrounding cities received the same grant. Jackson is the grand prize winner of the $100,000 dollar grant.