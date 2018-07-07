Rain Returns For Our Sunday

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Saturday

Today was surely the pick of the week and the weekend as well. Cooler in comparison to the low to mid 90s we’ve had the past couple of weeks. The mostly sunny skies changed over to mostly cloudy skies for tonight. Lows will be in the lower 70s with calm winds.

TOMORROW:

This variable cloudiness continues into our Sunday but so does the slightly below average temperatures. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and winds will have shifted from the northeast to the southeast staying light around 5-10 mph.

The chance of rain for Sunday is at around a 50 to 60 percent chance, starting off with isolated showers and possible storms. Those do become more scattered by the evening and no severe storms are expected. Most will have died down later that night.

This pattern will continue into our Monday, with on and off showers and storms expected much of the week. The frontal system that moved through Friday night will be stalled to our south for a few days. That along with a ridge will bring a northeasterly flow, which will create that likeliness for showers and storms all week. Temperatures and dew points do rise by mid-week, and unfortunately so will the heat indices.

