Scattered Storms And Cooler This Weekend

Weather Update – 7:20 a.m. – Saturday, July 7th

Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday morning, but the humidity will be lower bringing a noticeably cooler feel to the start of the day.

The cold front coming through now is now forecast to stop its progress southward a bit farther north, so chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms are a little higher than previously thought. However, under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will only reach highs in the middle 80s tomorrow.

A 30% chance for rain is forecast for southwest Tennessee on Saturday, but a 60% chance for rain is forecast on Sunday when widely scattered storms are likely. Temperatures and humidity will climb early next week, but Saturday will be the first day with highs in the 80s in 2 weeks! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the chance for showers and thunderstorms this weekend, and stay with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

