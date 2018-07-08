Neighbor arrested, charged in shooting death of Carroll co. man

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn — Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators from the Carroll County Sheriff’s office, have arrested and charged a Yuma man in connection to the death of his neighbor.

After the shooting death of Ben Cole Birdwell, earlier this week, investigators developed Birdwell’s neighbor, David Anderson as the person responsible for the crime.

Saturday evening, agents arrested Anderson and charged him with one count of second degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Anderson is being held at the Carroll County jail on $150,000 bond.