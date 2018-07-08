Recent shootings bring Savannah together for community prayer

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Savannah community came together Sunday after tragedy struck their town, not once, but twice, over the past week.

The mayor, the director of schools, the sheriff, and representative from churches across Hardin County met at the Savannah Church of God, to show that they can put all their differences aside for the better of their community and those who protect it.

“A young man losing his life, that’s a tragedy enough just alone, but then when you have a young mother that is pregnant with twins that suffers the violence also, then you realize that your community has a sense of brokenness,” said Pastor Chad Balentine of the Savannah Church of God.

Church leaders say they were called to bring the Savannah community together for prayer Sunday, after two shootings have happened in their neighborhood over three days.

“It makes you feel bad when people around here are too scared to even go to Walmart, because they’re afraid that somebody that’s doing something they shouldn’t be doing is going to affect their life,” said Savannah resident Keith French.

Law enforcement, government officials, and representatives from churches across the county where in attendance. Organizers say their unity shows how strong the city can be when they put aside their differences and stand united.

“I can’t say enough about the churches and the preachers in the community, and how this event has come together in such a short time, and it was just one of the greatest things I’ve ever attended,” said Sheriff Sammy Davidson of Hardin County.

Organizers say they also want to remind law enforcement that they are not alone.

“An event like this today just reminds you as a law enforcement officer that the public does stand behind you, and we just ask them to continue to think of us, send us positive thoughts and vibes, and we’re going to keep doing what we do,” said Chief Michael Pitts of the Savannah Police Department.

Organizers are hoping this session of prayer and togetherness will bring peace, hope, and healing.

“We hope this is just a smallest drop in the bucket,” Pastor Balentine said, “and that the ripple effect from here is far greater than what we had here today.”

Chief Pitts says law enforcement was especially appreciative of the community prayer Sunday, as his team, along with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, would be ineffective without the public standing behind them.

Officials say they are still searching for Denmark Atkins and Antonio Adams, two suspects in connection with the shooting at Dodge’s Store on the Fourth of July. If you have information on this incident, you’re urged to call the Savannah Police Department at 731-925-4989.