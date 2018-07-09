4 in custody after Savannah shooting that sent pregnant woman to hospital

SAVANNAH, Tenn.–Savannah Police say four suspects are now in custody after a young pregnant woman was shot and sent to the hospital on the July 4th.

Savannah Police say Lakeevan Barnes, Demark Atkins, Antonio Adams and Tana Camp are in custody. The shooting at the Dodge’s Store in Savannah left a pregnant woman with twins in critical condition.

If you have information on this incident, you are urged to call the Savannah Police Department at (731) 925-4989.