Brenden Burns enters plea during court appearance

JACKSON, Tenn.–The man accused of killing a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent appeared in court, Monday.

Brenden Burns plead guilty to felony drug charges unrelated to the death of a TBI special agent.

Burns is accused of shooting and killing TBI Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier in August 2016 on Brianfield Cove in north Jackson.