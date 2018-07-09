Camp helps kids work on language skills

JACKSON, Tenn. — Campers are putting their detective skills to the test this week at the West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center’s annual summer camp.

“A nonprofit free camp for children in the community with language delay or disabilities of other sorts,” Rachel Leach, a speech pathology assistant, said.

This is the third year the center has held the language camp for kids across West Tennessee. Campers work on different projects throughout the day to improve motor and speech skills.

“Different activities to boost their language and articulation skills, so when they go to speech therapy when school starts back, they’ll be one step ahead,” Leach said.

During Monday’s camp, students built binoculars from toilet paper rolls and tested their communication skills by describing toys they held and even playing in an obstacle course.

Leach says this camp gives the kids a place to have fun and be safe.

“The reason we do this is because there are so many kids that have various disabilities that do not have as many opportunities to go to summer camp,” Leach said.

The camp will last through the end of next week.

To register your child for the camp, call the West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center at 731-668-6076 and ask for Rachel.