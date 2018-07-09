Creamy Sausage & Tortellini Soup
Submitted by: Sheri Pruitt
INGREDIENTS:
1 lb. Italian sausage
1 small yellow onion, diced
1 small shallot, diced
2 large carrots, peeled and diced
4 garlic cloves, minced
¼ c. all-purpose flour
5 c. chicken broth
14 oz. refrigerated cheese tortellini*
1 tsp. kosher sea salt
½ tsp. ground black pepper
½ tsp. Italian seasoning
6 ounces chopped fresh spinach
2 c. half & half (or heavy cream)
DIRECTIONS:
In a large stockpot set over medium-high, cook the sausage until browned. Using a slotted spoon,
transfer the cooked sausage to a paper towel lined plate; set aside.
Add onion, shallot and carrot, sauté for 5 minutes or until the vegetables are soft. Add the garlic and
sauté for an additional 2 minutes, or until fragrant, stirring occasionally to prevent it from burning.
Whisk in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Gradually add in the chicken broth, whisk to combine.
Continue cooking until the mixture reaches a simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for
6 minutes.
Pat as much grease as possible off of the sausage, then add it along with the tortellini, salt, pepper,
Italian seasoning, spinach, and half & half. Simmer for 5 minutes, or until the tortellini is fully cooked.
Serve immediately with freshly grated parmesan, if desired.
I used regular Italian sausage, NOT hot Italian sausage. You can also use plain pork sausage and season
with an additional 1 tsp. Italian seasoning.
*You can use whatever stuffed tortellini you prefer.