Creamy Sausage & Tortellini Soup

Submitted by: Sheri Pruitt

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. Italian sausage

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 small shallot, diced

2 large carrots, peeled and diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

¼ c. all-purpose flour

5 c. chicken broth

14 oz. refrigerated cheese tortellini*

1 tsp. kosher sea salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

½ tsp. Italian seasoning

6 ounces chopped fresh spinach

2 c. half & half (or heavy cream)

DIRECTIONS:

In a large stockpot set over medium-high, cook the sausage until browned. Using a slotted spoon,

transfer the cooked sausage to a paper towel lined plate; set aside.

Add onion, shallot and carrot, sauté for 5 minutes or until the vegetables are soft. Add the garlic and

sauté for an additional 2 minutes, or until fragrant, stirring occasionally to prevent it from burning.

Whisk in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Gradually add in the chicken broth, whisk to combine.

Continue cooking until the mixture reaches a simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for

6 minutes.

Pat as much grease as possible off of the sausage, then add it along with the tortellini, salt, pepper,

Italian seasoning, spinach, and half & half. Simmer for 5 minutes, or until the tortellini is fully cooked.

Serve immediately with freshly grated parmesan, if desired.

I used regular Italian sausage, NOT hot Italian sausage. You can also use plain pork sausage and season

with an additional 1 tsp. Italian seasoning.

*You can use whatever stuffed tortellini you prefer.