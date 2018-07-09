Driver in June crash near Bradford dies

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A second person has died after a June crash on U.S. 45 near Bradford.

Alex Barber, 18, died Monday morning after injuries he sustained in a crash on June 23 near Reynolds Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Alyssa Anguiano, 17, also died in the crash.

Three other people were injured in the wreck, including a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, according to a crash report.

The report says Barber was attempting to turn onto U.S. 45 from Reynolds Road when he was hit in the driver’s side of the vehicle, causing the car to spin. Barber’s car was hit in the passenger side by a Chevrolet Silverado truck.