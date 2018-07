Favorite Vinegar Cucumber Delight

Submitted by: Peggy Stafford

1/4 cup wine vinegar

½ cup cider vinegar

2 t. Balsamic vinegar

¼ cup oil

½ cup sugar (or use sweet n low)

½ tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1 tsp celery seed

3-4 cucumbers, peeled and sliced

1 sliced onion

Mix oil, vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, and celery seed together

Add cucumbers and onions refrigerate several hours and serve.