Man faces attempted murder charge in Trenton shooting

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is facing an attempted murder charge after a weekend shooting in Trenton.

Christian Jackson, 27, of Trenton was arrested in Greenfield after crashing his vehicle during a chase involving the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to a release from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at a home on Halliburton Street where Jackson is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head, according to the release. The woman survived the shooting and was treated at a Jackson hospital and later released.

As deputies responded to the shooting, they also learned that a state trooper was trailing the suspect vehicle. The vehicle eventually crashed in Greenfield, and Jackson was taken into custody.

Deputies at the scene of the shooting found that Jackson had entered the home of his ex-girlfriend and their two minor children.

Jackson pulled a 9 mm pistol from his waistband and began to struggle with the woman when the gun discharged one time, hitting the woman in the side of the head, according to the release. Jackson then fled the scene.

The woman called the Trenton Police Department and told them she had just been shot by her ex-boyfriend. She was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and later released.

Jackson was taken to the Gibson County Correctional Complex and initially charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence, evading arrest, speeding, reckless driving, and simple possession of schedule II, according to the release.

After further investigation, Jackson is also being charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, according to the release.

No bond has been set for Jackson at this time. His initial court appearance on the charges from the THP is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Trenton General Sessions Court.