Man facing multiple sexual assault charges pleads not guilty

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of multiple sexual assaults appeared before a judge Monday.

Chriteris Allen is charged in two separate crimes in Jackson and another in Murfreesboro.

He is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated burglary and especially aggravated kidnapping.

During the court hearing, the judge appointed an attorney to represent Allen.

He remains in jail on a revoked bond in Murfreesboro.

Allen pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to return to court Aug. 13.