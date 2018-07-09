Mugshots : Madison County : 7/06/18 – 7/09/18

1/42 Jonathan Romero Failure to appear

2/42 Nichole Glancy DUI, violation of implied consent law

3/42 Alan McNulty Failure to appear

4/42 Barry Winfield Vandalism



5/42 Bille McIntyre Violation of probation

6/42 Bradley Crouch Violation of probation

7/42 Charles Hill Violation of probation, failure to comply

8/42 Clarence Freeman Sexual battery



9/42 Cory Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/42 Dawana Abram DUI, open container law

11/42 Dontavius Walker Simple domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest

12/42 Opal Earl Gause Simple domestic assault



13/42 Erica Simmons Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/42 Exavier Steele Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/42 Gabrielle McCord Schedule II & IV drug violations, violation of community corrections

16/42 Jamesa Clark Assault



17/42 Jennifer Thomason Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

18/42 Jeremy St. Cyr Harassment

19/42 Jerry Logan Violation of community corrections

20/42 Jerry McCoy Violation of probation



21/42 Jonathan Pierce Failure to appear

22/42 Jonathan Mehle Aggravated domestic assault

23/42 Jordan Sellers Violation of probation

24/42 Julian Veal False reports



25/42 Kaleb Long Vandalism

26/42 Kristi Maples Theft of services, violation of probation

27/42 Kyle Allbright Simple domestic assault

28/42 Melissa Henson Theft over $1,000, DUI, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license



29/42 Mitchell Gillispie Failure to comply

30/42 Oris Chapman Assault

31/42 Paul Griffin Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/42 Rakevius Cole Sex offender registry violations



33/42 Raymond Stewart Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

34/42 Sean Day Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

35/42 Sean Gilbert Failure to appear

36/42 Shikia Pirtle Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license



37/42 Stormy Lofton Schedule II drug violations

38/42 Timothy Stone Failure to appear

39/42 Toby McCauley Failure to comply

40/42 Trevean Lampley Violation of probation



41/42 Vernon Burton Failure to comply

42/42 Wesley Jones Simple domestic assault





















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/06/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/09/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.