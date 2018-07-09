News Production Supervisor — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV, the No. 1 station in West Tennessee, has an immediate, full-time opening for a News Production Supervisor. He/she will be responsible for directing both live and pre-recorded newscasts, Breaking News and Severe Weather coverage.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

– Supervise and train Operations Personnel

– Manage and direct maintenance of Control Room and Studio

– Work with News Director and Producers on newscast style and design

– Direct and lead team during special projects, breaking news and severe weather coverage

Requirements:

– The successful candidate will be creative, detail-oriented and have strong problem-solving and communication skills

– Positive and professional attitude in a fast-paced and high-stress environment under deadline

– Be able to work well with a team

– Flexible to work mornings, nights, weekends, holidays and changing schedules

– Be able to sit and stand for extended periods of time. Able to climb and work on ladders and comfortably lift 30 pounds or more

– Experience with ENPS and nonlinear editing systems and videography is a definite plus

Send your resume with references and video reel via web link or DVD to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Email is preferred. No phone calls, please.

Jackson Telecasters Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.