Newscast Director — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV, the No. 1 station in West Tennessee, has an opening for an experienced and multi-talented Newscast Director. The Newscast Director is responsible for communicating and executing all technical aspects of live production, with all technical staff, including the Producer, Audio Operator, Studio and Engineering.

Job Responsibilities: Directing/Technical Directing newscasts. Be able to work closely with the newscast producer and production crew. Be responsible for clean technical execution of the overall look of the newscast. Must be able to call and punch a newscast.

Required Skills: MOS and basic computer network understanding. Understanding of newsroom systems ENPS and video playback systems. Candidate should be a problem solver and quick thinker, using technical know-how to resolve existing issues and to work around problems that arise during live news.

Shift may include early mornings and weekend duties. Newscast Director will also be required to post to website as well.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism or related field preferred, or equivalent work experience.

Send your resume with references and video reel via web link or DVD to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Email is preferred. No phone calls, please.

Jackson Telecasters Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.